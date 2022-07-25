Naktala Udayan Sangh refuses to compromise on organizing Durga Puja despite being upset – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Naktala Puja means Puja of Partha Chatterjee. That Partha Chatterjee is now in ED custody in recruitment corruption case. What will happen to Naktala Udayan Sangh puja? This is the question on many people’s lips now. Durga Puja is at the beginning of October. Only 2 months left. At this time the Naktala Puja Committee is very worried. Because the worship of Naktala Udayan Sangh means the worship of Partha Chatterjee. ED has arrested that heavyweight minister. So what will happen to Naktala puja?

News8Bangla reached the Naktala Udayan Sangh puja premises to find answers. It was seen that the work of making the pandal is going on in full swing. Banner to banner of the club in Mandap premises. From decorators to workers, everyone is very busy right now. However, the club authorities do not want to make any mistake in organizing the puja despite the upset over the arrest of Partha Chatterjee. In the words of puja organizers, ‘It feels bad that Partha is not among us during this extremely busy time. But this time too there will be surprises in our puja. We will be at the forefront of crowd pullers in South Kolkata pujas’.

Minister throughout the year. But, how many days of Puja are entrepreneurs. Naktala Udayan Sangh is the organizer of the puja. Partha Chatterjee is seen in a completely different mood during the few days of Puja. ever sat on the throne. Ever or Fitton car. This Puja of Naktala Udayan Sangh is 38 years old. The pole has been worshiped. The mandap structure is also almost ready. Theme worship in Naktala this time. That work is also in full swing. In the meantime, there has been some delay in the arrest of Parthar. State heavyweight minister Partha Chatterjee arrested in teacher recruitment corruption case. So what will happen to Naktala Udayan Sangh puja? This is the question that is spinning in the minds of many people. However, the Naktala Puja Committee has informed, ‘The puja will be organized in the same way as we have been doing the puja so far’. Naktala Udayan Sangh is one of the big budget pujas of city Kolkata. Puja of Chetla Agrani like Bobby Hakim, Puja of Suruchi Sangh like Arup Biswas, Puja of Sribhoomi like Sujit Bose, Puja of Naktala means the Puja of Minister Partha Chattopadhyay. As the main face of that committee was arrested, the practice started in different circles.

However, the statement of the club authorities, ‘A new sun is dawning this time in Bengal’s Durga Puja. There is a new feather in the crown of our Durga Puja. Durga Puja of Bengal has gained recognition from UNESCO. And at this time, the face of Puja in Bengal, the Naktala Udayan Sangh is determined to present their creations anew.

