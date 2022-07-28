Name plate of Partha Chatterjee removed from Ministry: Ministry gone, name plate removed! Now look how many more ‘crores’ are recovered from Arpita’s new flat

#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee has been removed from the ministry Industry, information technology, council offices were under him Partha Chatterjee, who is in ED custody, has been removed from these three offices Chief Minister and party leader Mamata Banerjee informed that he is in charge of the offices that were held by Parthababu for the time being. In Mamata Banerjee’s words, “The offices which were with Parthad are coming to me for now. Might not do anything, but as long as I’m not forming a new cabinet… I spared Parthda. These offices have come to me.”

State Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Saturday. Even after five days passed after his arrest, he was not being removed from the post of General Secretary of the party or from the ministry. A debate was also created about it. Finally, Partha Chatterjee was removed from the posts of Industries Minister, Assembly Minister and Information Technology Minister. Meanwhile, Parth returned his minister’s car with keys to the assembly on Tuesday. The source of that incident also led to speculations about the future of his ministry. Even in Trinamool’s mouthpiece, Parth is no longer being written as ‘General Secretary’ or ‘Minister’. In this situation, the Chief Minister decided to remove Perth in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

On the other hand, huge amount of money and gold were recovered from two houses of model-actress Arpita near Perth. It is known that Arpita Mukherjee used to refer to Partha Chatterjee as uncle in the neighborhood. After recovering crores of rupees in Diamond City and Belgharia, this time the ED officials traced the flat of Arpita Mukherjee in Pubpara, Na Para, near Chinar Park. According to ED sources, the name of the high-rise is ‘Royal Resident’. The four-storey B404 flat of this house is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. The search has started there How much more money will be recovered after recovering 50 crores in two phases? The people of Bengal are waiting.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 28, 2022, 18:24 IST

