Napatha transport started from Haldia to Bangladesh by water – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: This is the first time that a river barge has been exported from Haldia Port to Bangladesh. A barge named Shanghai-6 has set sail on the India-Bangladesh protocol route with about 2,000 tonnes of naphtha. Bangladesh’s industrial companies are planning to buy naphtha and other petroleum products from the IOC and take them by river to facilitate low-cost imports.

Haldia port and protocol route will be used for this. According to the port officials, it has started so far. The state’s industrial community believes that this India-Bangladesh alliance-trade will play an important role in thwarting China’s new policy of aggression in India’s neighboring countries. According to port and IOC sources, Haldia’s IOC refinery is exporting naphtha worth Tk 16 crore to Bangladesh’s Aqua refinery. The refinery was built on 20 acres of land on the banks of the Shitalaksh River in Narsingdi district, 16 km from Dhaka, using American technology. The company produces about 5,000 barrels of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products daily from natural gas and naphtha.

The barge will reach Narayanganj port via protocol route. From there the product will go to the Aqua refinery. It costs more to transport petroleum products from abroad to the north of the country from Chittagong or Mangla ports in Bangladesh. That is why the northern districts of Bangladesh including Khulna are giving more importance to the import of barge products from Haldia port by river. Earlier also, several goods from Haldia and Kolkata ports went to Bangladesh by water. The Deputy Chairman of Haldia Port said that the effectiveness of the protocol route in commercial communication with the northeastern states of Bangladesh and India is increasing day by day.

Additional trade opportunities have been created in front of Haldia port and industrial companies. The Union Shipping Minister emphasized on the regular use of this route by initiating the transport of steel goods by barge to Pandu in Assam via Bangladesh through the protocol route on 16 February. According to Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port sources, a multimodal hub and jetty has been constructed at a cost of around Tk 500 crore in Haldia to increase trade and commerce on this route in the coming days. There is also a port jetty.

Protocol route and two national waterways on the Brahmaputra river in Assam are being used to send crude oil and naphtha to major refineries in north-east India. According to the port authorities, 3.6 million tons or 3.8 million metric tons of goods are exported to Bangladesh every year through Haldia and Kolkata ports. 1.9 million tons or 1.9 million tons of goods were exported from Haldia alone. If the export of petroleum products from IOC starts regularly, the export of goods to Bangladesh will exceed 4 million tons, the port authorities hope.

