Narayan Debnath Died, Narayan Debnath Died – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Narayan Debnath Died He died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Bellevue Hospital in Minto Park. The only D.Litt cartoonist (Narayan Debnath Died) has died of a heart attack. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Narayan Debnath Died) has given condolences on the demise of Narayan Debnath. He wrote, ‘I am deeply saddened by the death of eminent children’s writer and cartoonist Narayan Debnath. He breathed his last in Calcutta today. He was 96 years old. Narayan Debnath, the creator of characters like Bantul the Great, Handa Bhonda, Nante Fonte, Bahadur Beral, etc., has gained a permanent place in the minds of readers of all ages. The West Bengal government awarded him the ‘Bangabibhushan’ in 2013. In addition to the President’s Award, Padma Shri Honors, Sahitya Akademi Award, he received his D.Litt degree from Rabindranath Tagore University. His death was an irreparable loss to the comics industry. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and fans of Narayan Debnath. ‘

Those associated with various works of the society are upset over the death of one of the favorite writers of Bengali. Poet Subodh Sarkar said, ‘We are all sad. In that way he surrounded us from childhood, guarded us, taught us to do mischief, taught us to leak and he left. He filled our childhood with joy. Not everyone can do it. He did a very rare job. What he has done in spite of many problems in printing pictures is outstanding. His work is also essential in the digital age. Sympathy to the family.

In the words of Bengali film director Kamleshwar Mukherjee, ‘He has been there all his childhood. There is no Bengali who did not have Narayan Debnath in his childhood. He had the ability to evoke a character by writing something very simple. An extraordinary artist, I was shocked to hear the news. ‘

Literary writer Shirshendu Mukherjee said, ‘I was very old. It is unthinkable that he gained so much popularity. There were very sweet people, there was no aggression. He worked all his life. How many can do it? I don’t think any cartoonist has gained so much popularity. ‘

Rupa Majumder, the head of Dev Sahitya Kutir, said, ‘It is an extreme loss to the whole of Bengali literature. His time-honored creation will be remembered by Bengalis all his life. They have reached every house. No one can forget his creation. The Bengalis have kept him in the jewel of their minds. ‘

Actor Kaushik Sen thinks, ‘I was very old. I’ve been getting a lot of bad news for days. Shanoli Mitra, Birju Maharaj passed away, today Narayan Debnath passed away. Especially the childhood of many of our people is involved with the world of Narayan Debnath. That world of fairy tales, sports, adventures, Narayan Debnath was also in it. He was in our minds too, sad to think of that. All his creations remained, that is good. ‘

In the words of Narayan Debnath’s fellow cartoonist Ajitesh Kar, ‘I lost a family member. The whole of Bengal knows who Narayan Debnath is. My children also see Bantul from my father. Creating a character and giving it life, running it every day is a great work of art. Speaking of him, creating slogans, creating body language is a big idea. I saw it from the front while going to work. It’s my good fortune. All of them are successful characters, but we can’t use them all. ‘