Narayan Debnath Hospitalized, Narayan Debnath Hospitalized – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sick popular cartoonist Narayan Debnath Hospitalized. He has been suffering from geriatric disease for a long time. He has been admitted to Narayan Debnath Hospitalized at Bellevue Nursing Home in Minto Park, Kolkata. State Home Secretary BP Gopalika and Minister Arup Roy are scheduled to visit him at the hospital on Thursday. It is learned that he has been kept in the ICU of the hospital as his condition has deteriorated. The 96-year-old artist has to donate blood. He has various physical problems as well as respiratory problems (Narayan Debnath Hospitalized).

Earlier, the state government had taken all the responsibility for the treatment of Narayan Debnath. She was admitted to a nursing home in Kolkata on December 24 from her home in Shibpur, Howrah. The artist is being treated by a special team of doctors. However, he was kept in the ICU as his condition was not very good. Doctors are worried about Narayan Debnath’s condition.

Narayan Debnath is the creator of various timeless comics like Handa-Bhonda, Nante-Fonte and Bantul the Great. He was born in 1925 in Shibpur, Howrah. He is now 98 years old. He was awarded the Padma Shri last year. Earlier, the West Bengal government honored him with the Bangabibhushan award.