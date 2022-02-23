Narayan Memorial Hospital, Behala launches Dental Consultation Clinic

Narayan Memorial Hospital-Behala, one of the finest Multispecialty Hospitals in Greater Kolkata with world class infrastructure and state-of-the-art services, has launched a Free Dental Consultation Clinic.The Dental Consultation Clinic is being organised at the Hospital premises till February 28. The initiative aims to create awareness about the importance of healthy and strong teeth. People can call 033 66400100, 6292195051 or visit the Hospital Website – www.narayanmemorialhospital.com for their appointment. There is a 20% Discount also on certain procedures.Dental Problem is one of those health issues which were not addressed properly during the pandemic. People could not go out and consult the doctors and hence it was compromised resulting in an increase in dental cases in the last 2 years. Keeping this in mind, Narayan Memorial Hospital-Behala is organizing a free Dental Consultation Clinic so that people of Behala and its adjoining areas can avail the best dental care close at hand. Dr. Samit Sikdar, Consultant, Department of Dentistry, Narayan Memorial Hospital, Behala said, “A genuine smile comes from heart but a healthy smile needs good dental care. Everyone should therefore get Dental check up done to prevent teeth loss and oral infection. Those who recovered from Covid19 infection are more prone to develop gum diseases (gingivitis), oral ulcerations, and dental caries due to low body immunity. NMH, Behala is the perfect place as it provides the most modern dental treatment at an affordable cost along with maintaining high standard of sterilisation. The various treatments done here are Root Canal Treatment, Cosmetic Dentistry, Permanent Fixation of Teeth with Dental Implants Crown and Bridges, Laser Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Child Dentistry, Orthodontics (braces treatment).” The Team of Doctors and Medical Staffs available 24/7 at NMH, Behala aims to provide the residents of Behala and its adjoining areas a complete solution regarding health related queries, offering the very best of facilities close at hand. The advance facilities also help to save precious time for patients by minimizing the distance that one will otherwise have to travel for acquiring quality treatment, have a clear diagnosis and also provide inputs on prevention. Narayan Memorial Hospital, Behala is one of the finest Multispecialty Hospitals in Greater Kolkata with world class infrastructure and state-of-the-art services. It has the best facilities with the latest technologies and multi departmental support. The medical infrastructure includes 200-beds, multispecialty departments, 5 operation theatres with positive pressure, laminar flow, well equipped with all modern gadgets for safely conducting all complicated surgeries, 30-bedded intensive care unit, 15-bedded dialysis unit, 5 open care system of level III NICU, Isolated pressurized ICU with modern equipment, 6 super deluxe suits with attached guest room, sitting room and a small pantry, specialist doctors and technicians at your service. The ‘Patient First’ policy of NMH will redefine healthcare in the city.

