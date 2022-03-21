Narayan Memorial Hospital, Behala launches Preventive Kidney Care Clinic

Narayan Memorial Hospital-Behala, one of the finest Multispecialty Hospitals in Greater Kolkata with world class infrastructure and state-of-the-art services, has launched ‘Preventive Kidney Care Clinic’.

The Preventive Kidney Care Clinic provides services like Sugar Random, Serum Creatinine, Blood Urea Nitrogen, Uric Acid, Inorganic Phosphorus, Urine Routine, USG KUB Screening, Urine RE, along with Consultation with Kidney Specialists.

Apart from the Preventive Kidney Care Clinic services, Narayan Memorial Hospital-Behala provides treatment for simple to complex Nephrological Conditions with the expert team of Nephrologists and state-of-the-art diagnostic and medical equipment. The services include – Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Peritoneal Dialysis, CAPD Catheter Placement, Plasma Dialysis (Plasmapheresis), AV Fistula creation, Permacath (tunneled hemodialysis catheter placement), Haemodialysis to name a few. The team of experienced doctors is recognized for its superior clinical skills and for treating all categories of patients ranging from children to adults.

Dr. Sandipan Halder, Narayan Memorial Hospital, Behala said, “Kidney problems are one of the biggest health issues and these should not be neglected. Symptoms like Foamy urine, Blood in urine, Facial puffiness, Anorexia, Vomiting, Loss of appetite, Anemia can be a sign of kidney related problems. People should keep their diabetes in proper control and screen for kidney diseases if they have any these symptoms.”

The Team of Doctors and Medical Staffs available 24/7 at NMH, Behala aims to provide the residents of Behala and its adjoining areas a complete solution regarding health related queries, offering the very best of facilities close at hand. The advance facilities also help to save precious time for patients by minimizing the distance that one will otherwise have to travel for acquiring quality treatment, have a clear diagnosis and also provide inputs on prevention.

Narayan Memorial Hospital, Behala is one of the finest Multispecialty Hospitals in Greater Kolkata with world class infrastructure and state-of-the-art services. It has the best facilities with the latest technologies and multi departmental support. The medical infrastructure includes 200-beds, multispecialty departments, 5 operation theatres with positive pressure, laminar flow, well equipped with all modern gadgets for safely conducting all complicated surgeries, 30-bedded intensive care unit, 15-bedded dialysis unit, 5 open care system of level III NICU, Isolated pressurized ICU with modern equipment, 6 super deluxe suits with attached guest room, sitting room and a small pantry, specialist doctors and technicians at your service. The ‘Patient First’ policy of NMH will redefine healthcare in the city.

Please call 033 66400100 and 6292195051 or visit the Hospital Website – www.narayanmemorialhospital.com for more details.