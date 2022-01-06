Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee: Friday is an important day in the health sector of Bengal, Modi-Mamata are being seen virtually

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in New Town, Kolkata via video conferencing from Delhi. The news was reported in a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been invited to the event. However, he is not physically present there. On the contrary, the Chief Minister himself said that he would also attend the function from Kalighat virtually without going to the venue due to Corona situation.

Health experts believe that the launch of this second campus of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital is very important in the wake of the third wave of Covid. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that the central government’s goal is to improve health services throughout the country. With that goal in mind, the second campus of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in Kolkata has been set up in New Town.

Read more: Hand in hand with the people to obey the rules, more stringent restrictions if the infection increases!

According to central government sources, the hospital in New Town has been built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of the health ministry. The number of beds in the hospital is 650. However, the state government has spent 25 per cent of the cost to build the campus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Read more: A loud noise is coming from the jungle.

It is to be mentioned that the work of this second campus of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat-New Town has been going on for a long time. A few days ago, the center started clearing the service in full force. Narendra Modi was to inaugurate the campus in Kolkata. But seeing the current Corona situation, the plan was changed overnight. Virtually that inauguration will be served by the Prime Minister. This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is virtually attending the event.