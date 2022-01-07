Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee: Govt. Virtual-blame Mamata to Modi

#Kolkata: The inauguration was held at the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event by pressing the button on the remote via virtual. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present on the occasion as announced. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State Nishith Pramanik, Shantanu Tagore and Subhash Sarkar are also present. There, the Chief Minister gave several information about the situation in the state.

Mamata Banerjee said on the occasion, “I would like to inform the Prime Minister that we have already inaugurated this hospital. COVID- Kale has been treated here. The state paid 25%. Gave land. Mumbai Tata is working with Cancer. HDU has been done in Sub Division Hospital. We have health partner schemes. There is fair price medicine. There is Rs 5 lakh in the health partner scheme.

After that, in a tone of rebuke, the Chief Minister said, “Medical seats should be increased. But the governor sniffs whenever he goes to do any work, he does not know that the work of the Prime Minister is going on. Now it is said that it will be fixed in 4-5 days. There is nothing to fear. If the second dose, booster dose should be given. Bengal is ahead in vaccination.

Read more: Is pre-poll scheduled or delayed? All eyes are on Tuesday …

In her speech, the Prime Minister also mentioned several projects including the Ayushman Bharat project of the counter center. He also mentioned how many vaccines and oxygen concentrators have been given in Bengal. Narendra Modi also claimed that 150 crore vaccines have been given in the whole country. In just 5 days, 1.5 crore children have been vaccinated. This success belongs to the citizens of the whole country, to every state government.

Read more: After SFI, Red Volunteers, new public service started again! Learn …

In his words, “Today we have taken another step for the health of the citizens of the country. It will help the poor and middle class affected by cancer. Vaccination for 15-16 year olds was started at the beginning of the year. Today 150 crore doses have been given. There is no need to change the character, just as the vaccine is needed to fight COVID. Thanks to the scientists. 11 crore vaccines have been given free to West Bengal. In addition, ventilators, oxygen plants have been provided which are necessary to fight COVID.

—- Government of Onkar