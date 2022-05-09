Narendra Modi and Mamta Banerjee tweet on Tagore Birth Anniversary | Remember Rabindra on 25th Baishakh! Prime Minister-Chief Minister’s tweet on the birth anniversary of the poet – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his 181st birthday on 25th Baishakh. Incidentally, Modi took refuge in Rabindranath’s poems many times during the election campaign in the state. Rabindranath’s remarks can be heard again and again in various speeches of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They did not forget to pay homage to the poet on Rabindra Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the poet in a video clip and tweet. The Prime Minister wrote in a tweet, “I pay my respects to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.” He continues to inspire millions of people today with his thoughts and actions. He taught us to be proud of our race, culture and policy. He has always emphasized on education and social empowerment. We are committed to fulfilling his dream for India. “

I bow to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he continues to inspire millions of people. He taught us to be proud of our nation, culture and ethos. He emphasized on education, learning and social empowerment. We are committed to fulfilling his vision for India. pic.twitter.com/O4iuz10iP4 – Narendra Modi (narendramodi) May 9, 2022

Similarly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the poet on Rabindra Jayanti. In his tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, “I pay my respects to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birthday. May the great poet’s teachings, songs, poems, his creative treasures continue to walk our path. May he be the constant star in our lives.”

My humble tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birthday. May the great poet’s teachings, songs, poems, his creative corpus continue to guide us. May he remain the dhruvatara, polestar, in our life. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 9, 2022

Rabindranath Tagore is the one who has fascinated not only the Bengalis but also the people of India with his writings, songs, poems and philosophy. Today is the poet’s 181st birthday. Poet-remembrance in songs, stories, poems written by him all day long. Today I pay my respects to the poet by following the rules in the corona atmosphere.

The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is being celebrated all over the state since Monday morning. Rabindranath Tagore was remembered in the dance-song recitation at Rabindra Tirtha in Rajarhat Newtown from this morning. Hidco Managing Director, NKDA Chairman Debashis Sen started by lighting the lamp. Hidco’s Joint Managing Director Gopal Ghosh paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore’s picture of ‘Poet Pranam’. Rabindra Jayanti will be celebrated here for the next 7 days through various programs. There will also be a Poetry Pranam tomorrow at the New Community Hall in Newtown’s Action Area 2.

