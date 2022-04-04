Naseeruddin Shah message for Ballygunge Voters: Naseeruddin Shah’s big message about Baliganj by-election! What appeal to veteran actors?

#Kolkata: About my niece 6 This time actor Naseeruddin Shah gave a message in support of Saira Shah Haleem, the CPM candidate from Baliganj. In a video message, the veteran actor (Ballygunge Bye Election) appealed to the general public in support of the CPM candidate.

Nasiruddin Shah said, “I am not a supporter of any political party But there is a very easy option in front of the voters of Baliganj Who will you choose as your representative? A sensitive, sympathetic person who will be responsible to you? Or someone who is constantly looking for an opportunity to change the color that has spread hatred? ‘ Nasiruddin Shah further said, “Not as a representative of any political party, I am personally appealing for the support of Saira Shah Halim for the Baliganj by-election.”

Nasiruddin Shah also praised Saira Shah Halim and her husband and CPM leader, doctor Fouad Halim, for providing dialysis services to marginalized people year after year.

Not only Nasiruddin Shah but also his wife Ratna Pathak Shah has appealed for support of Saira Shah Halim. In a video message, Nasiruddin Jaya said, “Apart from family ties, Saira Shah Halim has always stood by the marginalized. I have always seen in him the credibility and courage for this work He has always been vocal in defending our rights. “

Assembly by-election will be held on April 12 in Baliganj Saira Shah Halim’s tough fight against Trinamool’s Babul Supriya BJP’s candidate in this center is Keya Ghosh

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 04, 2022, 20:59 IST

