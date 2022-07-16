National Conference of CA Students on 16th & 17th July, 2022 at Kolkata

Two Days National Conference of CA Students, 2022 was inaugurated today at Kalamandir, Kolkata, being organized by Students Skill Enrichment Board, Board of Studies (Operations). A total No of 1143 students are participating in this conference, making it a huge success.

With the spirit to contribute as a Partner in Nation Building and taking forward the initiative of The Institute, the Students wing viz; the Students Skill Enrichment Board (SSEB), Board of Studies (Operations) along with Eastern India Regional Council of the ICAI and the Students wing of Eastern Region (EICASA)has organised this two-day Conference for CA Students, with great enthusiasm and zeal to encourage & enrich skill set of future Chartered Accountants.

The Conference commenced with Inaugural session in which Chairman EICASA CA Debayan Patra welcomed one and all to this iconic Student Conference along with the Chairman of the Eastern Region, CA. Ravi Kumar Patwa, dulyjoined by his illustrious team members of Eastern India Regional Council.

CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, President, ICAI, while inaugurating the conference, acknowledged the global presence of Accounting Profession of ICAI and informed that the dynamics of the profession, which has also changed over a period of time as the expectations of society and Government have substantially increased from CAs. He also stressed on the fact that we have come far from making only financial statements and Reporting to Sustainability, that is the need of the hour for this global profession.

CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, Vice President, ICAI reiterated the important role the student community plays for the upliftment of the CA profession and motivated them to spread their wings and reach out to the wider world and bring more honour and recognition to this already glorious profession.

CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Chairman, SSEB (BOS-Operations) & Council Member, ICAI, and Conference Director SNC -2022 gave his insights on the importance of Practical Training for CA students and emphasised on the importance of Communication skills and personality developments for CA students. These Conferences are therefore a way forward for CA students to develop a wholesome personality.

Chairman of the Eastern Region, CA. Ravi Kumar Patwa called the CA student community the backbone of the CA Profession, as the future of this profession rests on their strong shoulders.They must ensure that the ethical foundations of this profession is not compromised at any cost.

Chairman EICASA CA Debayan Patra thanked the students for turning in such large numbers and urged the students to take part in more such conferences so as to develop a strong PR network amongst themselves.

The Conference is an Ideal Platform for providing our CA Students to showcase their talents as Paper Presenters. Another component of the Conference is having amidst us true performers, successful entrepreneurs and professionals enumerating their success stories to the participants and guiding them the way forward to achieve their dream feat.