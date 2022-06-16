Menu
Thursday, June 16, 2022
National Skill Development Corporation partners Avanse Financial Services to enable financial solutions for skill development for the youth

 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has partnered with Avanse Financial Services Ltd., India’s new age, technologically advanced and education focused Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC), to provide easy, fast, and affordable financing solutions to the youth of the country interested in fulfilling their skilling requirements. This collaboration is a progressive step towards catering to the growing need for a skilled workforce in the country across various sectors by assisting the aspirants in acquiring the required skills with the help of customized financing solutions.

