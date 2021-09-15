NCRB Report on Kolkata: The safest city in the country for women’s security? The people of Calcutta will be proud of the central information
Not only that, but also the overall number of recorded crimes in Kolkata has come down significantly as compared to the last two years. In 2016, the number of crimes in Kolkata was 19.72. In 2019, that number was reduced to 16,324. And in 2020, the total number of crimes in the capital of Bengal has come down to 15,516. In comparison, Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country, had a record number of 50,156 crime cases in the last one year, while that number in the country’s capital, Delhi, was staggering. In the last one year, there were 2,45,644 recorded crimes in Delhi. Chennai is not far behind. The number of recorded crimes in the last one year is 8,38. The number of recorded crimes in Ahmedabad, the capital of Narendra Modi’s state of Gujarat, is not less than 81,395. The data and statistics say one more startling fact. Kolkata is one of the safest cities in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in terms of the number of crimes against women. In the last one year, there were 2,001 crimes against women in Kolkata, 2,630 in Bangalore and 9,62 in the national capital, Delhi.