NCRB Report on Kolkata: The safest city in the country for women’s security? The people of Calcutta will be proud of the central information

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics brought great relief to the state, especially to the people of Kolkata, when a number of allegations about women’s security in the state were directed by the Calcutta High Court to probe the alleged violence against women by the opposition, especially the BJP. According to the report, the number of crimes in the last three years has decreased at a regular rate in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal (NCRB Report on Kolkata). Even in the case of crimes against women, Kolkata is a safe city. While in many other cities of the country the number of crimes has gradually increased from 2016 to 2020, in the case of Kolkata this number has come down drastically. The Kolkata police are also relieved after the NCRB report on Tuesday. The state’s data was not published in the NCRB report last year. But since it was released this year, it has brought relief to the state government. The NCRB has released a statistic of crime in the last one year. According to the report titled ‘Crime in India-2020’, Kolkata has a much lower crime rate than other metro cities in India. According to statistics, the total crime rate in Kolkata in 2020 was 129.5. The crime rate in Chennai was 1938.1, in the national capital Delhi 1608.6, in BJP-ruled Gujarat Ahmedabad 1300, in Bangalore 401.9 and in Mumbai 318.6.

Not only that, but also the overall number of recorded crimes in Kolkata has come down significantly as compared to the last two years. In 2016, the number of crimes in Kolkata was 19.72. In 2019, that number was reduced to 16,324. And in 2020, the total number of crimes in the capital of Bengal has come down to 15,516. In comparison, Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country, had a record number of 50,156 crime cases in the last one year, while that number in the country’s capital, Delhi, was staggering. In the last one year, there were 2,45,644 recorded crimes in Delhi. Chennai is not far behind. The number of recorded crimes in the last one year is 8,38. The number of recorded crimes in Ahmedabad, the capital of Narendra Modi’s state of Gujarat, is not less than 81,395. The data and statistics say one more startling fact. Kolkata is one of the safest cities in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in terms of the number of crimes against women. In the last one year, there were 2,001 crimes against women in Kolkata, 2,630 in Bangalore and 9,62 in the national capital, Delhi.