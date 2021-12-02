NDRF Deployed in 12 districts of Bengal | NDRF in 12 districts! Tunge Tatparta … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The effects of Cyclone Jawad are also being felt in this state. Multiple measures are being taken in advance (West Bengal Cyclone Jawad Alert). Activity peaks. NDRF Deployment will be done in 12 districts keeping in mind the cyclone. Coastal district magistrates have already been instructed to bring back all the fishermen’s boats by this evening. Anagona of tourists is also going to be controlled.

The West Bengal Cyclone Jawad Alert has directed all tourists to be closed since this evening. District officials have been told cyclone flood shelter filters must be prepared for evacuation. The agriculture department has been informed to expedite the paddy harvesting. There should be a massive publicity campaign on what needs to be done as a cyclone emergency (NDRF Deployment).

Emergency meeting on Jawad:

According to sources, the state disaster management department is being deployed in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Jhargram. The Chief Secretary will hold a video conference with all the Deputy Commissioners from 6 pm on Thursday (West Bengal Cyclone Jawad Alert). Emergency preparedness will be practiced keeping in mind the cyclone, the sources said. The Army will be in the video conference meeting of the Chief Secretary with the district governors.

Jawad: Where and how much to deploy DRF:

An NDRF team has already been deployed in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas. A team of NDRF (West Bengal Cyclone Jawad Alert) has already been deployed in South 24 Parganas Kakdeep. Two teams have been deployed in East Midnapore. In Digha and Kanthi. Two NDRF teams have been deployed in West Midnapore. One has been kept on standby while the other has been kept at Kharagpur.

A team has been deployed in Jhargram. A team has been deployed (NDRF Deployment) in Burdwan Town, East Burdwan. A team has been deployed at Arambagh in Hooghly. A team has been deployed at Bahrampur in Murshidabad. A DRF team has also been deployed in Malda. Two teams have been deployed in Kolkata. A team in Kalyani, a team in Nadia. For now, the NDRF team has been deployed in this manner on the advice of the state.

There is a possibility of rain in all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata and storm-rain in coastal and adjoining districts. There may be heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday. The sea will be rough under the influence of Javanese. That is why fishermen have been banned from going to sea. Those currently at sea have been instructed to return by Thursday.

After Shaheen, cyclone jawad is about to strike. This cyclone given by Saudi Arabia means generous or great. The cyclone in Thailand is about to turn into a strong cyclone. As a result, Stormy Wind will blow in Kolkata and South Bengal and Heavy Rain will increase.

