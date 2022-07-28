near about 28 crore recovered by ed from arpita’s belghoria flat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘Money game’ is going on in Kolkata from Friday night! ED officials recovered 21 crores by searching a residence in Talliganj! That’s the beginning! Since then, the money has been recovered! Like a game of opinion! ED is discovering a mountain of money one after another by searching Arpita’s house!

27.9 million rupees were recovered from Arpita’s Belgharia flat. This is not the end, gold worth 4.31 lakhs was recovered. ED broke the lock of the flat in Belgharia on Wednesday afternoon. You can count the recovered money for 19 hours. The search operation started from noon on Wednesday till 4 am on Thursday. According to ED sources, this huge amount of money was carefully kept in a bundle of 2000 and 500 notes. Some bundles had 50 lakhs of 200 notes. The remaining bundle was worth 20 lakhs. Each note was of 200. 3 bars of 1 kg of gold, 6 bangles weighing 500 grams have been found in the gold of 4.31 lakhs! Various other gold ornaments were found, a gold pen-o was recovered. In all, the property is about 32 crores.

ED officials reached Arpita’s Belgharia flat shortly before 12 noon on Wednesday. Central army soldiers were also present during the raid on that elite residence in Rathtala area. But the investigators could not enter the flat as the door was closed. They started looking for the key. ED had information that Arpita had another flat in another block of the same housing. Another team of ED reaches Arpita’s mother’s house in Belgharia. There is also a search.

According to ED sources, money was recovered not only from the wardrobe but also from the toilet of that flat. That money was kept in bags and plastic packets. At the same time, it is known that the gold recovered from that flat is worth more than jewelry.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 28, 2022, 13:24 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee