Menu
Search
Friday, July 8, 2022
Kolkata Updates

near metro cash and carry in em bypass a govt bus caught fire – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


The bus is on fire, the government bus is on fire. The accident happened opposite Metro Cash & Carry. It is learned that the government bus was heading towards Ruby from Goriya. The bus caught fire at the corner of the road leading to Kishore Bharati Stadium, just opposite Metro Cash and Carry. Bus number AC 9, the bus is from Sulekha to Karunamayi route. As soon as the fire broke out, the passengers hurriedly got off the bus and there were no casualties. A fire engine came to the spot and work is underway to control the fire. Fire officials are investigating how the fire started.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder

First published:

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Kolkata fire



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleThe special edition illustrated book ‘Pioneers Of Progress’ unveiled in Kolkata
Next articleWest Bengal News Eco Park Calcutta High Court | kolkata
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL