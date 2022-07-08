near metro cash and carry in em bypass a govt bus caught fire – News18 Bangla

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 08, 2022, 18:21 IST

The bus is on fire, the government bus is on fire. The accident happened opposite Metro Cash & Carry. It is learned that the government bus was heading towards Ruby from Goriya. The bus caught fire at the corner of the road leading to Kishore Bharati Stadium, just opposite Metro Cash and Carry. Bus number AC 9, the bus is from Sulekha to Karunamayi route. As soon as the fire broke out, the passengers hurriedly got off the bus and there were no casualties. A fire engine came to the spot and work is underway to control the fire. Fire officials are investigating how the fire started.

