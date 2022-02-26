Nearly 200 residents stranded in Ukraine, Mamata assures all help – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The West Bengal government has received requests from 199 people for help in returning to Ukraine (Ukraine Crisis). The state government has sent the names of each of them to the Union Ministry of External Affairs

This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet on this day. At the same time, he said, the West Bengal Resident Commissioner in Delhi was co-ordinating with the central government to bring the residents of the state back safely.

Our government has set up a dedicated Control Room at Nabanna for helping the students & people from Bengal stranded at Ukraine. (1/4) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) February 26, 2022

Read more: Stay by the side, the President of Ukraine called Modi with a plea for support from the United Nations

It has come to light in the last few days that many states are still trapped in Ukraine Most of them are medical students On the same day, an Air India flight 7 arrived in Mumbai with Indians detained in Ukraine Another plane is scheduled to arrive in Delhi tonight

Read more: Russia-Ukraine war will increase petrol-diesel prices? Center for issuing statements

The chief minister said that out of the 199 people requested by the state government to return, some were returning on the two planes. The Chief Minister also said that the state government would provide all possible assistance to the residents of the state, including free air tickets, for their return home.

“We also have a special team at Dumdum Airport to assist passengers returning to Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter. The Chief Minister further said, “Some students will arrive in Mumbai and Delhi tonight.” My government is keeping in touch with the families of these students and providing them with free air tickets to bring them back to their hometowns and is cooperating in every way to get them home from the airport. The Chief Minister said that a control room has already been opened in Navanne on behalf of the state in collaboration with the residents of the state detained in Ukraine.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 26, 2022, 21:16 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine crisis