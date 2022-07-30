Nestlé MILO collaborates with Inspire Institute of Sport to supportIndia’s top athletes

Nestlé MILO joins forces with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), one ofIndia’s premier training centersthat has a vision to create and develop Olympic champions in India. MILO has always believed in the importance of sports and in providing nourishing energy to young champions.Sharing the same ethos, IIS leverages its world-class infrastructure, finest coaching and sports science to scout for young athletes and train them to become future Olympians of our country. They have already been successful in producing three Olympic medalists, including Tokyo Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.In this unique partnership, as the Official Dairy Partner of IIS, Nestlé India will contributeone year worth of Nestlé a+ milk and MILO RTD to IIS athletes. MILO with IIS has also launched a new campaign featuring javelin star Neeraj Chopra along with budding athletes,high jumper Dev Karthick from Tamil Nadu and judo champOlivia from Manipur. The campaign titled‘Khudse’, highlights how these champions succeed by encouraging and motivating themselves to push boundaries beating their own records.

Speaking on the partnership, Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra said, “It is extremely encouraging to see an established brand like MILO partner with the Inspire Institute of Sport and work collectively towards the common goal of helping athletes be the best versions of themselves. I am a firm believer in the power of self-motivation and am thrilled to be part of this campaign between IIS and MILO which aims at taking this message to the countless young athletes across our country who are training hard every day. I hope that through this campaign we are able to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes to push harder and give their best.”

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mahesh Bhupathi, renowned tennis player and IIS Advisory Board Member said, “It’s imperative that the right brands partner with the collective push to help our athletes achieve global success, and that’s precisely what Nestle’s coming on board with the Inspire Institute of Sport underlines. We’ve always said that for us to be able to compete consistently and win on the big stage, it’s going to take the coming together of all stakeholders, and brands are a vital cog in that wheel.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mehernosh Malia, Head – Dairy Business, Nestlé India, “We are proud to partner with Inspire Institute of Sport and extend our humble support to them in building the future sporting talent of India.Their rigorous screening process, state-of the art training facilities,experienced coaches and mentors from around the worldwill help them realize their mission.Our partnership with IIS is a perfect fit with MILO’s commitment towards nourishing young champions and inspiring them to develop the grit within. Through the new campaign ‘khudse’ we encourage young champions to not wait for any external reinforcement but to cheer for themselves and push their own boundaries, with their grit and passion”

Rushdee Warley, CEO, Inspire Institute of Sport, added, “Nutrition plays as defining a role as some of the more obvious aspects, when it comes to determining success in sport. MILO is a product that’s been associated with young athletes and nutritious energy for a long time now, and this association between Milo and IIS is a step in the right direction.”

