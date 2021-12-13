Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Is Netaji alive or dead? Calcutta High Court must inform the Modi government!

#Kolkata: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is alive? Or did he die long ago? This time, the Calcutta High Court directed the central government to submit such a report on Netaji in the context of a public interest litigation. As a result of this instruction, the ‘Netaji’ discomfort of the Center increased a bit. Although some files related to Netaji have been released, no file on his death or survival has been released. This time the Modi government will have to report that information to the High Court.

Is the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose alive or dead? Not only that, it has been directed to state with affidavit whether Netaji’s picture can be used in Indian rupees. The central government will have to give an affidavit within the next 6 weeks.

Haren Bagchi, a public interest litigant, pleaded in court that Gandhiji was in Indian currency. But the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose like Gandhiji in the Indian independence movement is not less. So the coin should also have a picture of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The court also asked the Center to give an affidavit in that regard.

Incidentally, January 23 is a day of pride for the people of India as well as unlimited suffering. What exactly happened with Netaji? Did he really die in the Taihoku plane crash? Or was he still alive, but could not return to the country? Or came back, but could not reveal his identity? What is the unknown crisis that the whole world still does not know.

In this context, it is claimed that in 2015, the West Bengal government released all the ‘secret’ files related to Netaji in the state archives. Between 1954 and 1974, these files show that there were 10 investigations into Netaji’s disappearance at that time. All investigations claim the same. He is claimed to have died in the Taihoku plane crash on August 16, 1945. But that claim has been refuted by several Netaji researchers. Justice Mukherjee told the Commission of Inquiry in 2005 that there was no evidence of a plane crash in Taihoku on August 16, 1985. In March 2003, the mayor of Taipei told an Indian journalist that there was no mention of a plane crash in Taipei that day in the Taipei City Archives.

Netaji’s death certificate was never recovered. Records from the Taihoku municipality’s cremation register also state that four men were buried there between August 19-21. But there is no clear evidence that Netaji was among them. Netaji’s mystery is embedded in such various claims and counter-claims. The whole country is looking at whether the central government will provide any clear information to solve the mystery after the order of the Calcutta High Court.