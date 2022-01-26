January 26, 2022

Netaji Tableau: ‘Jaytu Netaji’ tableau rolled on Kolkata highway, witness city

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s tableau finally took its place on the streets of Calcutta, even though there were Brahmins in Delhi. In Delhi, the tabloid was left out of many quarters of the state with the central government. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have also mocked the Bengal tablo. However, the wheel of this tablo rolled on the highway that day. The city witnessed. The Center did not give a good answer as to why the Bengali-made Netaji Tablo was dropped from the Delhi parade.

