February 18, 2022

Netajinagar promoter beaten to death in Baruipur, family alleges ‘conspiracy’ – News18 Bangla

The thief beat the promoter to death on suspicion. According to police sources, Abhik Mukherjee, a resident of Netajinagar, went to Baruipur with his girlfriend last night. Allegedly, he was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief in the dark. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Abhik’s family alleges he was killed in a conspiracy. However, no one in the family of the deceased knows the girlfriend who is being talked about. Police are investigating.

