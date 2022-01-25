Netaji’s tablo on Red Road on Republic Day, preparations in full swing – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Despite not being able to participate in the parade in Delhi on Republic Day 2022, Netaji has a tabloid on the state’s Red Road parade (Republic Day 2022). In addition to the Netaji tablo, there will also be a police tablo at the parade. Where Safe Drive, Save Life is mentioned. According to state government sources, the 30-35 minute program will be held on Red Road on Wednesday (Republic Day 2022). The event has been shortened due to Corona situation. The tableau was made in honor of Netaji on that occasion. Subhash Chandra’s life and his role in the freedom struggle will be one of the main topics of the January 26 tablo on Red Road.

After the state government decided on Netaji’s tablo, the work of arranging the tablo is going on This tablo is going to be 52 feet long, 11 feet wide, 16 feet high. There are two statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the tableau. The statue in front of the tablo has been placed in the style of Delhi Chalo. There are also two LED walls. It will include a documentary on Netaji’s life struggle and INA. Besides, arrangements are also being made for student programs. This year marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It remains a tabloid of the West Bengal Department of Information and Culture. In addition, there are pictures of more than one human being in the tableau. Jayatu Netaji This top tablo will be displayed on Red Road 6

From the very beginning, a dispute arose between the central government and the state government over the Republic Day tableau. Expressing displeasure, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to consider the decision. He wrote in the letter that the people of Bengal were saddened by the cancellation of the Bengal tableau in this way. On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that no tablo was canceled on purpose. There are several rules for determining tablo. Everything has been fixed according to that rule. The expert committee selects the tablo. This time too, out of the total 56 tabloids proposed, the committee has selected 21 tabloids. There is no Bengali in it. The Union Finance Minister also forbade giving the color of politics.

The country’s defense minister also wrote a letter to the state about the tablo. Not only West Bengal but also Tamil Nadu and Kerala have spoken out against the Centre’s decision to remove Tablo. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted. He also strongly protested the omission of Tablo. All in all, as the situation worsens, the West Bengal state government has decided that Netaji’s tableau will be on the state parade. However, Kunal Ghosh, leader of the ruling party in the state, complained, “Tablo has been dropped by conspiracy. Gujarat’s tablo has been around year after year. There are tabloids in Uttar Pradesh for voting. Mamata Banerjee will show the tablo on the streets of Kolkata. The BJP wants to forget history. Everyone should protest together. “

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: January 25, 2022, 09:08 IST

