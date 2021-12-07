Neutral vote is not possible without central forces, Governor tweets again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has repeatedly questioned the presence of central forces in the by-elections, as well as the opposition. He tweeted again on Tuesday evening, in which he wrote, “Neutral voting is not possible without the central forces. The governor informed the state election commission. Not appropriate. Hopefully the State Election Commission will give an appropriate answer. “

In other words, the governor asked for a new answer from the state election commission. Earlier, the governor sent a detailed letter to the state election commission explaining why the central government would not be provided for the election. In response to the letter, the State Election Commission said that the state administration and the police had informed that there were enough police to conduct the election. That is why there is no need for central forces. Free and peaceful elections are possible only with the help of state police.

The governor is not happy with that answer. According to him, the state needs the help of the central forces to hold free and peaceful elections in the state. Central forces should be brought for the by-elections as soon as possible. The governor also mentioned an order of the Supreme Court. He said that VVPAT should also be arranged in this election. Let us know what steps the Commission has taken to arrange VVIPAT.

SEC stance #CAPF deployment #KMC polls need revisiting, it being prime stake holder for fair polls. Determined SEC opposition to CAPF deployment does not augur well for fair polls. The issue at hand is too serious to be so dealt with. Expect urgent SEC response. pic.twitter.com/QnqCfj2Mwz – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 7, 2021

The BJP had raised the issue of VVPAT everywhere in Kolkata and other municipal elections. He also filed a petition with the State Election Commission on Tuesday. Shuvendu said it is very important to have VVPAT in the election. If the decision is not taken, they can go to court, he said.