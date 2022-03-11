New advertisement rule will be in operation soon in kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the words of the poet, ‘I am standing alone in the corner of the alley for you, thinking to show my face, my face is covered in advertisement’. The face of Calcutta cannot be seen. The sky is far away! Big hoardings that catch the eye. Kolkata New Advertisement Rules Kallolini Tilottamaya visual pollution can be prevented? What can be changed on the day of ‘face covered ad’? For the time being, the Calcutta Municipality is desperately trying.

This is one of the biggest challenges facing Firhad Hakim as the Mayor of Kolkata for the second time. The municipality is going to bring an advertisement policy soon to prevent visual pollution in Kolkata. Strict municipality in political hoardings. All political parties have to remove their hoardings, banners, flexes within three days of the end of the program. If not, it will be opened on behalf of the municipality. The cost of opening will have to be borne by the concerned political party, said Mayor Firhad Hakim (Kolkata New Advertisement Rules).

The move is aimed at curbing visual pollution in the city’s hoardings like a frog’s umbrella. The decision was welcomed by BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh. In his words, “the Election Commission should ban political banners completely to prevent visual pollution in Kolkata.” The CPI (M) leader welcomed the decision of the municipality to take steps to curb the pollution of the scene, but did not give up on the mayor. Sujanbabu’s statement, “Tilottama’s face is not seen today in the way the number of advertising hoardings and other hoardings and flexes is increasing in the city. In addition to the various advertising hoardings, the only political hoardings are for Didi and Dada (Modi and Mamata). ” Not only political hoardings, this time Kolkata will also remove the mask of other advertisements.

The municipality is going to take strict steps to prevent visual pollution of the city. The mayor also said the emphasis would be on digital advertising to reduce visual pollution, not hoardings in older homes. The municipality is also going to take strict action against illegal hoardings. Besides, Kolkata Municipality is planning to make Alipore and Victoria areas ‘hoarding-free’ zones. The municipality will decide on which street, how many advertisements there will be. It will be monitored whether the advertisement is being put up in accordance with the rules. The city will be beautified by removing the hanging hoardings, one on top of the other. Mayor Firhad Hakim himself has assured that there will be less visual pollution in the advertisements that follow the rules.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 11, 2022, 15:10 IST

