New committee on Gangasagar, court made corona test compulsory – News18 Bangla

Of #Kolkata: In the Corona situation, the Calcutta High Court issued several new directions regarding the Gangasagar Mela. Besides, the court also dissolved the monitoring committee of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Subhendu Adhikari. Instead, a new two-member committee was formed. In addition, the High Court issued several new guidelines on compliance with the Covid Rules.

One case after another has been filed in the court regarding how the Gangasagar Mela will be held in Kovid situation. Therefore, the court also gave a clear guideline. The court set up a three-member monitoring committee comprising the chairman of the state human rights commission and the leader of the opposition. On the contrary, several cases were filed in the court challenging the presence of Shuvendu Adhikari in that committee. The Calcutta High Court gave new directions in the judgment of that case.

On Tuesday, the High Court said that a new monitoring committee of the fair would be formed with two members. Former Justice Sampati Chatterjee and members of the State Legal Services Authority will be members of the committee. This committee will take a decision about the fair. If there is anything against the rules, the government can also give instructions to close the fair. This committee will take care of the whole matter. The High Court also directed to tighten the Kovid rules.

According to the High Court order, pilgrims will be able to enter Sagar Island if they have two corona vaccines and a negative RTPCR test report 72 hours in advance. At the entrance of the sea, the documents of the pilgrims will be examined. After checking the clearance will be given to enter the sea. In addition, Sagar Island should be declared as a notified area. The state government has to take responsibility for fulfilling the conditions given by the High Court. The Chief Secretary has to make sure that these are being implemented. The Chief Secretary will be responsible for the whole situation. He has to take care of everything. Even if the rules are broken, the chief secretary will have to take the responsibility.

Arnab Hazra