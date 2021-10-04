New Cyclone Centers in West Bengal: Hurricane after storm strikes

#Kolkata: Nabanna is taking one step after another to deal with the disaster. This time the state has taken another step in that direction. According to sources, the state government has given permission to set up 24 more cyclone centers (New Cyclone Centers in West Bengal).

The cyclone center will be set up in East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas. According to sources, the state disaster management department has given the green signal to the proposal of 24 cyclone centers even though the proposal to build more than one cyclone center has been submitted.

A series of devastating cyclones, such as Amphan and Yaas, have caused the most damage in the three districts of the state. Coastal areas like South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and areas adjoining the Sundarbans of North 24 Parganas have suffered the most, especially in the South 24 Parganas. There are already several cyclone centers in those areas. But Nabanna is insisting on building more cyclone centers with the future in mind. According to sources, 11 cyclone centers will be set up in South 24 Parganas, four in North 24 Parganas and nine in East Midnapore.

According to sources, the cost of building each cyclone center will be around Rs 1 crore. It is possible to provide shelter to one to two thousand residents per cyclone center The state government has insisted on building more cyclone centers in the coming days so that the residents can be rescued from the effects of the cyclone and taken to shelter camps.

In the first phase, these twenty-four cyclone centers will be given the green signal to build, but in the coming days, Nabanna will give clearance to build more cyclone centers. According to sources, Nabanna has been offered to set up 30 cyclone centers from East Midnapore district alone. However, the number of cyclone centers will be increased step by step, according to sources. According to Nabanna, cyclone centers will be set up in areas where there is a high risk of damage due to past experience.