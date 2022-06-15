New directive of court on corruption in primary appointment, harsh words of Justice too – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The court again asked the state to be strict about the corruption in the recruitment of primary. According to the court, the way in which fake jobs are being traced, if the CBI investigation finds organized crime, then thousands of jobs will be canceled at once. At the same time, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said in the court that the CBI investigation into the corruption in the initial recruitment will be under the supervision of the High Court this time. The CBI will form a special investigation team or SIT, they will try to solve the mystery.

The members of this seat will have to inform the court on Friday. The investigation will be carried out by appointing at least 12-13 officers, said Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. In his remarks, the judge said the High Court expects the CBI probe to proceed properly. Teacher recruitment investigations are crucial. Because all the teachers who are involved in corruption will never be able to give any moral education to their students.

Read more: 279 teachers lost their jobs at the same time

As per the order of Calcutta High Court, the jobs of 279 primary teachers were canceled last Monday It is alleged that these teachers were recruited in an illegal manner Of the 269 teachers who have been sacked, 8 took the TET exam in 2014 In 2016, the list of names of these 269 people was published That list was canceled by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay He also directed a CBI probe into the allegations of recruitment corruption

Arnab Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 15, 2022, 16:48 IST

Tags: High Court