New FIR against CBI for post-poll violence, 51 allegations in total – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Another FIR has been lodged by the CBI on the basis of allegations of post-poll violence in the state. This time, the CBI filed an FIR alleging gang rape of a mentally handicapped woman The incident took place on August 8, in Uluberia.

The housewife was alone at home then. At that time, at 12:30 pm, five miscreants entered. Allegedly, the woman was beaten and gang-raped. The woman’s husband later came and lodged a complaint at the Uluberia Women’s Police Station. The CBI has now registered an FIR alleging gang rape in that incident. The accused have been charged under sections 448, 325, 36 (d) and 36 (two, l) of the Indian Penal Code. In other words, a case was filed in multiple sections including beating, gang-rape, gang-rape of a mentally handicapped woman.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint at the Uluberia Women’s Police Station but no action was taken. So the victim’s husband informed the CBI about the whole matter. And complained to the CBI. Based on the family’s allegations, the CBI registered an FIR and took charge of the investigation. CBI officials are investigating the whole matter.

Earlier, the CBI had lodged allegations of indecency, rape, attempted rape and gang-rape in several places in the post-poll violence in the state. The CBI has so far filed a total of 51 FIRs as per the directions of the High Court. The CBI submitted its second status report to the High Court on December 23 on the post-poll violence in the state. According to CBI sources, there are fifty FIRs and ten chargesheets. Earlier, the first status report was submitted to the High Court on October 2. The CBI submitted the second status report two months and 21 days after the first status report. This time the CBI made another new FIR. The CBI has registered a total of 51 FIRs in connection with post-poll violence (murder, rape and violence against women) in the state on the directions of the High Court.

Arpita Hazra