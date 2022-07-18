New Governor of West Bengal: La Ganesha took oath as the Governor of West Bengal, Chief Minister welcomed in Ful-North

#Kolkata: La Ganesha is the Governor of West Bengal. He is currently serving as the Governor of Manipur. It is known that he will handle the responsibility of Manipur as well as Bengal for the time being until the new permanent governor is appointed. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava administered the oath to the new governor on Monday. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present on the occasion. The chief minister welcomed the new governor with flowers. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is ADA’s candidate for the post of Vice President. He submitted his resignation letter to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to step down from the post of Governor. On Saturday, the BJP-led NDA alliance announced the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the country’s vice-presidential candidate. Then Jagdeep Dhankhar submitted his resignation letter yesterday. It was informed from Rashtrapati Bhavan that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation.

After that it was informed from the Rashtrapati Bhavan that the Governor of Manipur La Ganesha is being given the responsibility of the Governor of West Bengal as an additional responsibility. Ganesan will be the Governor of West Bengal till someone is appointed permanently.

BJP All India Vice President and former Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh congratulated La Ganesha on his assumption of office as the Governor of Bengal and assured him of all possible cooperation.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 18, 2022, 23:17 IST

Tags: La Ganesan, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor