New Parliament Committee: Trinamool card Jahar-Susmita in the parliamentary committee, the name of the surprise is Shishir and Divyendu Adhikari!

#Kolkata: Are Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari still in the grassroots? The distance of those MPs with the party is now well known. The Trinamool (TMC) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla more than once against Shishir’s candidature. However, no decision has been made yet. On the other hand, despite the increase in distance, Divyendu Adhikari is still a Trinamool MP. That is why Shishir and Divyendu got seats in the New Parliament Committee as Trinamool MPs. However, the Trinamool has not yet responded. However, two newly elected Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs, Jawhar Sircar and Sushmita Dev, have also been included in the parliamentary standing committee.

Incidentally, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha have reconstituted the Standing Committee of Parliament on the basis of discussions. The Trinamool had repeatedly petitioned to speed up the issue. Accordingly, Trinamool’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay is the chairman of the standing committee of the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution. Derek and Bryan have been removed from the Department of Transportation and placed on the Interior Ministry’s Standing Committee. Jahar Sarkar, a new Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool, has been included in the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Information Technology, which has been debated at various times. Another new Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has found a place in the standing committee of the Ministry of Education and Sports. Aparid, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque has been removed from the Ministry of Information Technology and brought to the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Transport.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has been on the standing committee of the defense ministry before. He has been kept in that committee. Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javdekar have also been given seats in the parliamentary standing committee despite being dropped from the cabinet. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been placed on the Finance Ministry’s standing committee.

Incidentally, the Trinamool led by Mamata Banerjee has come to power for the third time in a huge way in the state. This time his target is Delhi. That is why Mamata Banerjee has been declared the chairperson of the parliamentary committee of the Trinamool Congress even though she is the chief minister. Seven-time MP Mamata and three-time Chief Minister. So his political experience is huge. Whether it is parliamentary or parliamentary. That is why he has become the chairperson of the parliamentary committee of the party.