New port for industrial infrastructure development, this time launching night navigation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time also ships will be able to operate at Kolkata port at night. Chennai IIT is going to do this jointly with a Belgian company. This new technology will be launched in the next six to eight months. As a result, the number of ships coming and going in the port will increase Which will benefit multiple industrial companies through the port.

So long as a ship arrives at Sagardwip and Sandhead in the evening, he has to wait until the next morning to arrive at the port. The navigability of the Hooghly River is much less. As a result, pilot boats or tug boats were brought to the port of Calcutta, 130 km away, through certain channels. After that the tide actually enters the dock. When night navigation is turned on, you just have to keep an eye on the computer screen in the ship’s control room. The whole channel will be shown there No tug boat or pilot boat required. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said that as a result, ships will be able to reach Kolkata port even at night. This will save both time and cost for the shipping company. This work will be completed in the next six to eight months.

Earlier, communication system has been made appropriate in the port. One cyclone after another has been coming to the state regularly every year since 2019. Bulbul came in 2019, Amphan came in 2020, the real Yas cyclone came in 2021. The Kolkata Port Trust or Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port is one of the oldest river ports in the country. At present, the ships of Kolkata and Haldia ports come together on an average of 7 ships per day As a result, keeping the communication system modern and secure was a challenge for the port. This time the radio over internet protocol was introduced in that system.

The main control room of the Calcutta Port Trust is at Subhash Bhavan in Khidirpur. Wireless communication system was running from this control room for so many days. The distance by water from Kolkata to Sandhead is 232 km or 128 miles. There are four communication bases on this route, Kolkata, Haldia, Hooghly Point and Sagar Pilot Station. The base communications station is used to communicate with ships, crews, pilots and other operational operating departments. Communication cannot be done properly. In many cases help is sought from satellite phones. But that is never a permanent solution So in the case of communication, the radio over internet protocol system was introduced. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “This communication will be maintained through channels 14 and 16. The Subhash Bhavan control room at Kolkata port will be able to communicate with the ship standing on the sandhead without any hindrance. As a result, no matter what the problem, the message will be gone. ” This system will be fully controlled from Kolkata

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 19, 2022, 08:56 IST

Tags: Kolkata Port