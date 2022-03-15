New slogan for Babul, the campaign started by reminding the various projects of the state – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: ‘Everyone’s favorite in Baliganj, Babul Supriyo in the hands of progress … (Babul Supriyo). ‘ Based on this slogan, the Trinamool Congress is going to fight in the by-election of Baliganj center. The work of writing on the wall and giving posters is already going on in the alleys of Baliganj assembly. Babul Supriyo (New Slogan For Babul Supriyo) has started playing on the field.

Babul Supriya was seen in the green poster with Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Debashish Kumar. Trinamool Shibir is confident of victory in Baliganj assembly constituency. The results of the 2021 Assembly polls show that the late Subrata Mukherjee was leading in this constituency with about 75,000 votes. Trinamool has won all the wards of this assembly constituency in the general elections. New Slogan For Babul Supriyo

The result of the Baliganj assembly seat was Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mukherjee who got 1 lakh 8 thousand 565 votes. Which is about 61% as a turnout. BJP candidate Loknath Chatterjee was in second place. He received 31,226 votes. Which is 21% of the voting rate. CPM candidate Fuad Halim was in third place. The number of votes received was 8464 which is 6% in terms of percentage. However, Babul Supriya has come down to the campaign in his usual manner. Many of the enthusiastic Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have already taken to the streets to campaign for Babul. However, the name of Subrata Mukherjee is still shining on the walls of the Baliganj Assembly.

The party workers have already been instructed to start the work of preaching from house to house, starting from writing on the wall. However, after a gap of one year in Kolkata, interest in contesting Babul Supriya’s vote has grown. Babul joined the BJP on March 14 last year in Tollygunge. This year, Babul started campaigning for the grassroots in Baliganj. Babul has already held a meeting with the councilors of Kolkata municipality in Baliganj assembly constituency. MLA Debashish Kumar, MP Mala Roy, Manish Gupta and many others were present at the meeting. The state government has been asked to publicize various projects in the campaign. At the same time, Trinamool candidate Babul has been asked to go on the road to get to know him.

