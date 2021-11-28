New Town News: 9 year old child dies in tragic accident
Going to see the tree cut, a big accident happened. A 9-year-old child died after being pulled by a rope. Tragic pictures were captured on the mobile camera. Incidents in the New Town Eco Park area. According to local sources, the trees were being cut down to make a multi-storey building. The rope was tied. And everyone stood by that rope. After cutting the tree, the rope is suddenly released. The child fell.
Published by:Suman Majumder
First published: