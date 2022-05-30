New Town News: Throat stain, dust all over the body, what a horrible death in New Town food store!

#Newtown: Excitement surrounding the recovery of dead bodies in New Town. Family accused of murder for property. Abdul Dhali (40) is a resident of New Town. He used to run a food hotel near the water tank number 6 in New Town. On Monday morning, a store employee was found lying dead in a room next to the hotel. When the family members were informed, they came and found Abdul lying dead.

He has a scar on his neck, dust on his chest and a pillow next to him. The family claimed that millions of rupees worth of things were missing from the house. Although Abdul was married, the family claimed that he had kept a woman with him for the last 15 years. The family of the deceased also said that the woman, a resident of Murshidabad, had earlier looted gold jewelery worth lakhs of rupees and fled.

Read more: Trinamool MPs urgently call for emergency meeting

Then Abdul brought the woman back yesterday. However, the family claimed that the woman escaped even though the body was found this morning. The family suspects that the woman, a resident of Murshidabad, killed Abdul by suffocating him out of greed for property and looted property worth lakhs of rupees including cash and fled.

Read more: Mamata Banerjee’s meeting in the river? Rules being broken? Calcutta High Court gave relief!

The body has been sent to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report, police sources said. However, Techno City Police have already started investigation on the basis of the allegation of unnatural death.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 30, 2022, 20:14 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, New Town