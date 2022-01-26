New Traffic Fines: If you disobey the traffic laws, you will lose a lot of money

Kolkata: This time, if you break the traffic law, you will have to pay a hefty fine. Arrests are going on from the city to across the state. The state has imposed new fines for violating traffic laws since Wednesday. The central government introduced this rule a year ago. The state government’s transport department recently nominated it. And so on Wednesday, the day of Republic Day, the new rules in this state, including Kolkata, will have to pay extra money to the violators (New Traffic Fines for Rule Violators).

Arrests were made in different parts of the state on this day from Kolkata through the suburbs. On Wednesday, Tollygunge traffic officials fined a bike rider without a helmet at Rasbihari intersection. The driver of the car is fined for reckless driving. Tollygunge traffic police officers arrested people who drove out without a license. The new rules are the difference between the current fine and the current fine. According to the new rules, if the bike rider was without a helmet, the fine was 100 rupees before, now it has increased to 1000 rupees. Even the person sitting on the back of the bike will be fined the same if he does not wear a helmet. In other words, before it was 100 rupees, now the new fine has increased to 1000 rupees.

If the seat belt does not fall, the fine was 100 rupees before, now the fine has increased to 500 rupees. The fine for reckless driving was earlier 1000 rupees, now it has increased to 5000 rupees. If you go out on the road with a car without a license, the fine was 500 rupees before, now it is 5000 rupees.

If the vehicle does not have proper documents, the fine was earlier 400 rupees, now the fine has increased to 2000 rupees. If the vehicle does not have a valid permit, the fine was earlier Rs 5,000, now it has increased to Rs 10,000. A new fine of Rs. If a four-wheeler is made into a 12-seater car by increasing the size of the 6-seater car or if a small car is made into a large car for the sake of extra passengers, a fine of up to one lakh rupees may be levied.

