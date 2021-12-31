New Year celebrations, strictly at every metro station from morning – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tight security at all metro stations in the city on New Year 2022 night. Special surveillance will be carried out at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan Station (Kolkata Metro). There are special arrangements for today in the metro stations to see the Christmas crowd.

For today, 5 quick response teams have been formed with the metro rail safety officers. The team will be the first to reach any problem. The Quick Response Team will be stationed at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan Station. This special team will stop any mishap in the crowd.

Special teams are also being kept for the safety of women and children. The team will monitor the metro station from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. On the other hand, two teams of RPF armed forces will have special responsibility for security. Four armed constables, including a woman, will be at the Park Street metro station from this morning.

Four additional ticket counters are already opening at Park Street Metro Station this morning to cope with the crowds. From the evening of December 24 to January 1, the busiest was at the Park Street Metro Station in Kolkata. The streets of Park Street, adorned with lights, are all the rage in Allen Park. As a result, Park Street Metro Station is the busiest. So this extra arrangement. During the festive season, crowds gather at Esplanade, Maidan, Park Street, Rabindra Sadan within the metro station. As a result, in all these stations, security is being tightened

Only Park Street has a four-member armed team to control the crowd. Additional trains have been running since Saturday, so far 220 trains were run on Saturdays. It is going to be increased to 230. 115 pairs up and 115 pairs down trains will run. However, there was no change in the schedule of Metro on Sunday. In the morning and in the evening when there is maximum crowd, the train will run every 6 minutes.

Trains from Dumdum to Dakshineswar and from poet Subhash to Dakshineswar will be available from 8 am. No changes were made in that schedule. There are now 262 trains running from Monday to Friday. It is being increased to 26. This system has been introduced since 26th December. Kolkata Metro will run 4 additional trains on Monday-Friday.

Of the 26 trains, 163 (8 up and 6 down) will run between Kabi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Trains will be available at 5 minute intervals during busy morning and evening hours. The time of first and last train will remain the same. There was no change. In other words, trains from Dumdum to Dakshineswar and Kabi Subhas to Dakshineswar, from Dumdum to Kabi Subhash and from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhash trains will be available from 8 am.

On the other hand, the time of the last train remains the same. The last train from Dakshineswar to Subhash will leave at 9:16 pm. The train of poet Subhash from Dumdum and poet Subhash from Dakshineswar will leave at 9.30 am. There is no change in Sunday services in East-West. The train schedule on the East-West Metro remains the same. Authorities have appealed to metro passengers to abide by the Corona rules. If you do not wear a mask, you will not be allowed to board the metro. Metro is constantly promoting this.