New Year’s greetings letter to the Chief Minister, the study week will be celebrated – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government will observe Student Week throughout the first week of January at the beginning of the new year. It has already been announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This time the Chief Minister is also giving a letter to the students wishing them a Happy New Year. Students will receive the letter through the school at the beginning of the new year. In the letter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee first mentioned that the first week of January would be observed as Students’ Week.

Besides, the state government has taken initiatives like student credit card, youth’s dream keeping in mind the future of the students, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the letter. Besides mentioning these facts and figures in the letter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the students and their parents a Happy New Year. The sending of greetings from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been included in the program of Student Week which will be observed throughout the first week of January.

Mid-day meal items will be distributed to students through the school on January 1 and 2. Along with this, greetings sent by the Chief Minister will be given to the parents of the students. The State School Education Department has already finalized its guideline. On the other hand, the Department of Higher Education has set a target of giving student credit cards to about 25,000 students as part of the Student Week program. The state has already asked various districts to take initiatives with that target in mind. On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the school education department to review whether the Gangasagar administrative meeting school will be kept open or not. In that case, there is a possibility of coming to a decision on this issue next Monday, according to the school education department. Officials of the school education department may hold a review meeting on the issue on Thursday as directed by the chief minister.

Somraj Banerjee