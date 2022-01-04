Newly revised leave rule introduced by School and Higher Education Department | Learn more … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The leave rule was amended by the Department of School Education, Higher Education. This time, quarantine leave includes government-controlled school-college-university teachers, West Bengal Teachers. On Tuesday, the school education department and the higher education department issued separate guidelines.

The state government has made big announcements for teachers, professors and teachers of schools, colleges and universities controlled by the state government. From now on, government-controlled school-college-university teachers, teachers, professors, education workers will be covered under quarantine leave.

The guidelines state that the five infectious diseases are SARS, MARS, COVID-19, AVIAN INFLUENZA (H5N1) and CRIMEAN CONGO HAEMORRHAGIC FEVER (CCHF). Until now, quarantine leave has not been availed by government employees like West Bengal Teachers or college-university professors.

After the issuance of today’s guidelines, they will also get that benefit from this time. However, the number of days you will get quarantine leave will depend on the guidelines of the health department. Basically, the Department of Health has the necessary guidelines for quarantine leave. Officials claim that about 5 lakh teachers, educators and college and university professors will come under it.

However, quarantine leave will be approved only if the head teacher or headmistress of the organization or the principal or vice-chancellor approves the college-university. This has been informed in the instructions. The directive was issued keeping in view the growing rate of coronavirus infection in the state, the department said. As a result, it is believed that the teachers of the school have benefited a lot in the case of teachers, college and university professors.

However, the state government has already directed to stop school-college-university teaching. But the school-college-university guidelines also state that 50 percent attendance is required for administrative work. In that case, teachers and professors of schools and colleges and universities have to come for various administrative work. In that case, due to lack of quarantine leave, teachers would often have to take leave from other holidays. As a result of this guideline, many of the benefits are being felt by the teachers.

