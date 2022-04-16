News 18 Bangla Conclave 2022: Cinema Hall vs OTT, What did Prosenjit Chatterjee say in News 18 Bangla about the future of Bengali film?

#Kolkata: In the New Year, News 18 Bengal’s Bengal Conclave 2022 became the royal palace of Kolkata. The star-studded event was inaugurated by state transport minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim. The stars of different currents of the society were present. Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee (Prosenjit Chatterjee) also graced the conclave by appearing on the show. Prosenjit doesn’t usually go to Conclave, but the actor said that he is very happy to come to this event. (News 18 Bangla Conclave 2022)

During the Corona period, the film industry suffered a great loss. As the cinema halls have been closed for a long time, the halls are also facing closure in different places. At the same time, OTT, the various over-the-top digital platforms, has taken a huge place in the world of entertainment. So is the importance of the hall gradually diminishing in the future of the movie industry? Prosenjit Chatterjee was faced with such a question. However, his flat answer is that at different times cinema hall has become an opponent in the world of entertainment. But if it is a movie, the audience will go to see the picture.

Biswa Majumdar welcomes Prosenjit Chatterjee

Prosenjit said that at the moment there are a lot of films in the Bengali film industry. As much work was stuck, and with it came new work of various genres. He thinks that OTT or cinema is a new field of entertainment, which in the end is enriching the film industry. The actor, who has 40 years of career experience, claims that those who want to watch movies must go to the hall and watch movies. That is the magic of cinema.

Different types of content are being created. Each of them has a different purpose, business, audience. As a result, the entertainment world is benefiting from Prosenjit. At the same time, he believes that everyone needs to talk to the government to grow the industry. Prosenjit Chatterjee commented that there is a need to go through a suitable PPT plan.

