News, Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18
Besides, if sales in hotels, restaurants and bars increase during Pujo, huge amount of revenue will be deposited in the government treasury. In the last few days, the rate of corona infection has increased in the state But Nabanna made arrangements so that people could enjoy the puja while maintaining good health. Info- Somraj Bandopadhyay