– News18 Bangla

The state government has announced the day of Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. The 26th Calcutta International Film Festival is starting from April 25. Nazrul Mancha is about to be inaugurated.

The Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 is usually scheduled for November. Due to the escalation of the Corona situation, the state government announced the schedule from January 8 to 14. But it was decided to postpone the festival again as many of the stars in charge of the committee were affected by Corona. Finally, the movie lovers breathed a sigh of relief.

The film festival is starting from April 25. Will run until May 1. This time too, Chander Hat is going to sit in the film festival. From Amitabh to Shah Rukh, who is waiting for the time?

The Corona situation in the state is finally normal. It was clarified in the notification yesterday that after two years, all the restrictions related to Corona (West Bengal Covid Restrictions) are being lifted from March 31. However, despite the lifting of West Bengal Covid Restrictions Withdrawn, such as the Night Curfew or Containment Zone, the condition of wearing a mask and adhering to health regulations such as Social Distancing remains. Will continue. This time the wind of relief in the world of entertainment.

