– News18 Bangla

Beautification of light throughout the city. However, the rules of that beautification nasti. Somewhere hotel restaurant or somewhere other shop. Wires wrapped in LED lights on a tree or a post in front of the store. And that is why the death trap is being laid. The campaign started with the lighting department of Calcutta Municipality. Councilors are requested to take an active role.

Read more: All the plans were ruined by the death of a classmate! The whole school said goodbye to Nitish in tears

Light garlands are placed on the trees in front of various hotel restaurants in the city. Somewhere LED lights are wrapped or LED tubes are spread on the trees. The LED attached to the tree may be the cause of its short circuit. This kind of twisted light in different posts can create a death trap. Any accident can happen from there. So they have been instructed to remove them.

Mayor Firhad Hakim ordered the removal of any kind of dangerous light. Sandiparanjan told Bokshi Media that all the councilors of Kolkata Municipality have been requested to take necessary steps to clear the trees if they are planted illegally.

Light garlands have already been removed from trees in several areas. On the same day, local councilor Asim Basu arranged to open a garland of lights from a few such trees in his ward at Chowrangi Road, Elgin Road, Woodburn Road, Allen Bay Road and Hospital Road. The councilor opened the light on his own with the help of the staff of the lighting department of Calcutta Municipality. Anita Kar Majumder, Councilor, Ward No. 113, Kolkata Municipality, spread awareness about Shil Alo throughout the ward. In the bamboo basin area, mics are installed in autos.

Asim Basu, councilor of ward 70, said he was first asked to spread awareness. Many of them have opened the light themselves. For those who did not open, we opened it ourselves on behalf of the municipality. Even then, if anyone lights such a dangerous light, appropriate action will be taken according to the municipal law.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 28, 2022, 23:01 IST

Tags: KMC