– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukant Majumder compared the presidential and vice-presidential candidates with Sachin-Sourav. “Just like the two cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are an inspiration to countless people in the country, Draupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar are not just icons of the Janjati or the Jat group, but they are an inspiration to everyone in the society today,” said the state BJP president.

Draupadi Murmu was the NDA candidate in the presidential election. Draupadi Murmu has won the recent presidential election by defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a record vote. Draupadi Murmu appealed to other parties from above politics to vote for him. At present, in the political context of Bengal, the Trinamool-BJP battle between the two camps is also focused on the presidential election. However, Draupadi Murmu called state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek her support soon after submitting her nomination papers. State BJP President Sukant Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Subvendu Adhikari also wrote letters to several Trinamool Congress representatives including the Chief Minister requesting support for Draupadi Murmu.

Read more: Wife Ram Nath Kovind with Narendra Modi at the farewell dinner, various moments of the evening are captured on camera.

However, as per the poll results, Trinamool Congress MLAs have finally supported opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. A few days before the polls, the BJP state president expressed hope that they would get the support of many in the Trinamool Congress. After the final tally of the presidential election results came out, Sukant Majumdar or Shuvendu Adhikari are claiming with the usual statistics, it is clear from the tally of the poll results that some of the Trinamool also voted for the candidate of the opposition camp, Draupadi Murmu. And with this the political pressure has started.

Gerua Shibir says, ‘We have already said that there will be cross voting from Trinamool. That information is coming forward in terms of poll results’. And in this context, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said in front of the media, ‘Our president and vice-presidential candidates are two cricket stars of the country. One is Sachin Tendulkar and the other is Sourav Ganguly. In the words of the BJP leadership by punching the ruling party, Mamata Banerjee fears cross voting will be the main reason for abstaining from voting in the vice presidential election. That is why Trinamool Congress is not participating in the post of Vice President.

In this context, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticized the Gerua camp and claimed, ‘It is not a matter of cross voting. The team is watching what happened. There were many new MLAs. The team is looking into the whole matter to see if there is any mistake. No one in the Trinamool voted for Draupadi Murmu, the candidate of the opposition camp’. Also, while explaining why the Trinamool will not participate in the post of Vice President, the Trinamool camp says, ‘We have full respect for Vice President Alva. Our only point of objection is the method of candidate selection. We have no objection to the candidate’. In this direction, after the president, we will win the vice presidential election with a big margin, the Padma leaders claim.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 23, 2022, 08:58 IST

Tags: Sukanta Majumder