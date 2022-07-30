– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A rare species of fish recovered from Thakurpukur canal. Very tall in size, with a pointed face, a pair of beaks like a bird! Many curious people in the surrounding area are watching this strange fish! Taking photos and videos on mobile phones is going on, someone is busy taking selfies with fish.

The weight of the fish caught from Charial Canal of Thakurpukur area will be about 15-20 kg. It is known that on Saturday morning, like every day, local Rajat Mandal, Qayyum Mandal and some other youths jumped into the canal for fishing. That’s when this strange looking fish came out of the shell. Fisheries scientist Vijay Kali Mohapatra said, the name of this fish is alligator fish. These fish are mainly cultivated in aquariums. Also found in foreign rivers. However, it is undoubtedly a rare species of fish. For the time being the fish is left in the water so as not to die. The fish expert also said that the fish is also called crocodile fish in Bengal. The fish is very bad for a pond or canal ecosystem because it has teeth, which can eat other small fish. Can bite people too.

