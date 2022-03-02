News18 Bangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) has won a landslide victory in the municipal elections like the Puranigam election. The flag of victory is flying in the district. For the time being, the top leadership of the Trinamool is instructing to maintain restraint despite the huge victory. The same message has been given by the top leadership of the party after the victory of the Trinamool became clear on Wednesday.

The Trinamool top leadership has said that after the success of the vote (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) it is better not to hold a victory procession. The process of feeding the opposition leaders sweets can continue. The clear direction of the grassroots leadership, will express joy. Cheer up, but never overdo it. Public life of ordinary people should not be disrupted.

In a message to the workers, the Trinamool said that they had to endure many persuasions and attacks before and after the polls (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). Do not keep negative attitudes in mind. Every winning team worker, leadership needs to be more responsible, more sensitive, more tolerant. People have high hopes. Don’t forget to take any steps in the future so that no one can raise any question.

As of Wednesday, the results showed that the Trinamool was going to form boards in five municipalities, with the Left occupying one municipality and the newly formed Hamro Party occupying Darjeeling in the hills. All in all, Ghasful Shibir has walked the path of absolute victory. However, after this victory, the message has been given that the workers should be in total control.

