News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla

Lightning did not strike exactly 6 The coastal districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, also survived the catastrophe Not only was the floodwaters receding, but without the knowledge of many, Cyclone Ashani went to great lengths in Kolkata.

Due to the thunderstorm, scattered showers have lashed the whole of South Bengal including Kolkata in the last few days. In the language of environmentalists, this type of rain is called ‘smart rain’ Due to such scattered rains, the level of air pollution in Kolkata has come down a lot in the last few days.

According to the data, the amount of pollution in Kolkata in the last one month was an average of one hundred to one hundred and fifty micrograms per cubic meter. According to the National Air Quality Index of the State Pollution Control Board on Wednesday, that level has now dropped to 30 to 35 micrograms per cubic meter. At least three places in the city had PM10 pollutants below 40 in the air. Which is about 75 percent less than normal time Meteorologists claim that the change will reduce the level of air pollution in the city for at least the next one month.

Environmental expert Somendra Mohan Ghosh said, “Even though several measures have been taken to prevent pollution, there is no way to prevent pollution in Kolkata. But today nature gave a lot of relief to Kolkata. In the next one month, the city dwellers will be able to get air pollution free by overcoming the situation of suffocation due to pollution. According to the data, the level of air pollution in Kolkata was alarming till May 8 But since the 9th there has been a noticeable change

Smoke from vehicles is one of the major causes of air pollution in Kolkata. During the Corona Lockdown, the level of pollution was greatly reduced. After that, cyclone Ashani 7 gave relief to Kolkata again

