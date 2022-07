Abhishek’s words revealed that he was a little scared. What do I know, if someone throws stones on the street? But since he got married yesterday, he is not afraid at all. Because of the way he has been supported on social media from home and abroad, he understands that there are many people by his side. Above all they have family and relatives. So today the newlyweds have pledged to live happily in peace in the intoxication of the rainbow color.