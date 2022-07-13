News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla

# Anup Chakraborty, Baguio: In the rain, an elderly couple is sitting on the road in front of the main gate of the police station, crying. Seeing this scene in front of Baguiati police station on Wednesday morning, people walking on the road were stopping

The elderly couple is a resident of Baroari floor of Keshtpur in Baguiati police station area. Their son, Sauvik Debnath, 19, a ninth-grade student, has been missing since last Friday. The student’s father Tarang Debnath and mother Sumitra Debnath filed a diary at the Baguiati police station shortly after Sauvik, a student of Bidhan Nagar Municipality School, went missing. Besides, they were also conducting research in different places

Although the couple complained, the police did not cooperate in finding the boy On the contrary, when they came to Baguiati police station, the policemen abused them In protest, the couple sat in a dharna on the road leading to the police station in the rain. They sit in the rain

After sitting at the gate of the police station for some time, the media reached the spot After that, the policemen took them inside the police station They were also assured of appropriate steps to find the boy

According to the couple, Sauvik, a ninth grader, became addicted to online gaming He even spent twenty thousand rupees from his parents’ bank account The couple told the police all this information

