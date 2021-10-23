News18 Bangla – News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronavirus update in Bengal On this day, the number of daily attacks has increased to 964 In Kolkata alone, the number of victims in a single day is 26 Nabanna is quite worried about the situation

On the same day, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi held meetings with district governors and police officials of different districts, including the mayor of Kolkata, to control the corona. At that meeting, he also directed the Commissioner of Police to strictly enforce all restrictions on corona in Kolkata. Besides, in areas where the number of coronavirus infections is increasing significantly, the Chief Secretary has also directed to reintroduce strict containment zones (Coronavirus update in Kolkata).

According to the state health department, 12 people died of corona in a single day in the state. However, the state administration is most concerned about Kolkata Because the number of Corona victims there in one day has exceeded two hundred and fifty Many of the victims have been vaccinated with two doses of corona After Kolkata, North 24 Parganas 7 is in the second place in terms of new attacks There, too, the number of victims in twenty-four hours is one and a half hundred The number of victims is also increasing significantly in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

In this situation, the Chief Secretary has given a bunch of instructions to the officials of the police administration First, there is the urgent need to introduce strictly containment zones in areas where the number of victims is increasing. Police officials have also been asked to take a tough stance on night curfews The Chief Secretary also directed to keep a close watch on the wearing of masks Besides, emphasis has also been laid on increasing the speed of vaccination

In addition, Nabanna also directed to increase the monitoring of the rapid identification of infected patients, whether all the covid services for the newly infected and the patients in various hospitals are properly maintained.

However, Nabanna is most concerned about the situation in Kolkata The Chief Secretary also made it clear in today’s meeting The Chief Secretary directed the Mayor of Kolkata to ensure strict enforcement of all coronary health rules and regulations in Kolkata.

The chief secretary has directed to keep a close watch on the issue, especially in restaurants where more than 50 per cent of the seats are crowded and people wear masks. The mayor has also been directed to submit a report on whether people are wearing masks properly.